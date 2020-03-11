Prince Harry falls for a phone prank and slips his tongue talking about his family

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The prince harry have been the victim of a phone prank in which he speaks of controversial issues.

have been the victim of a in which he speaks of controversial issues. All the hidden messages kept by the 'look' of Meghan Markle in the United Kingdom

Another day, another drama in the life of the Dukes of Sussex. After the recent and commented visit to the United Kingdom in which Meghan Markle and Prince Harry They officially closed their stage as 'seniors' members of the British Royal Family and preparing for their emancipation, now it has been an audio from a private conversation of the prince that has blown up the controversy. Harry has been the victim of a phone prank by two Russian youtubers who posed as the activist Greta Thumberg and her father, two false figures with whom Elizabeth II's grandson would have approached the thorny issues that currently surround him. Of course, these confessions have been published without the consent of the still 'royal'.

An audio that came from two private talks that Alexei Stolyarov and Vladimir Kuznetsov had with Harry a couple of weeks ago: one shortly before the dukes published that they were withdrawing from the monarchy and another in mid-January. They openly ask him about the rugged controversy surrounding his uncle, Prince Andrew, involved in the Epstein case. Although if something caught more attention it was the last statement in which the prince made reference to the rest of the family:

"I don't have much to say about him (about his uncle). Whatever he has done or has nothing to do with my wife and me. We work on inclusiveness and are community focused. Furthermore, we are completely separated from the majority of my family. ”

The last meeting of the Dukes of Sussex with the Royal Family. PHIL HARRISGetty Images

Some harsh words that ratify the tense relationship that the British press has been airing for months. Likewise, he also spoke about the ‘Sussexit’, making it clear that he and Meghan are more united than ever.

“I can assure you that marrying a prince is not what it seems. But sometimes the right decision is not the easiest. And this decision the truth is that it was not comfortable, but it was ideal for our family ”.

Chris JacksonGetty Images

The conversation went further, so much so that the prince dared to talk about what he is like in privacy, saying that "having been a military man for 10 years, he considers himself much more normal than his family is." In the end he recognizes that the only thing he longs for is to want to protect his wife and son from the press and that they cannot be criticized for absolutely everything they do, such as the case of private planes last year, a controversy that he explained to the false Greta saying that this exclusive and polluting means of transport is necessary if she wants to keep her loved ones safe.

Finally, he also mentioned Donald Trump stating that the president of the United States literally has "his hands stained with blood" and that a hypothetical meeting between Greta and Greta to discuss climate change would be something that will never happen because the politician would be battered.