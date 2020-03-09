Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say goodbye to the Royal Family

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

London England.- Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle arrived Monday at Westminster Abbey for their last official appearance as "senior" members of the British Royal Family, accompanying Queen Elizabeth II in a religious office before embarking on her new life .

The Dukes of Sussex participated together with the other members of the Royal Family in a Mass on the occasion of British Commonwealth Day. Meghan Markle dressed in green with a small beret style hat and nude shoes, Harry in a blue suit and light tie of the same color, entered the Westminster Abbey under the son of Scottish bagpipes.

Unlike last year, the Sussex have not participated in the actual procession of the act with Queen Elizabeth II Photo: Tolga Akmen / AFP



As the protocol marks, they preceded the older brother of the prince, William and his wife Kate Middleton (Duchess of Cambridge), and the father of both Charles Prince of Wales (heir to the throne), who arrived accompanied by Camila.

The last to make his entry was the Queen Elizabeth II, 93 years old, who for the occasion had to deliver a speech with a marked environmental character, in which she will call the 54 countries of the organization to "prosper while protecting the planet ".









The monarch will soon see how his grandson Enrique, 35 years old and sixth in the line of succession to the throne, returns with his wife Meghan Markle to Canada, after participating in his last public commitment to the British crown.

Photo: Phil Harris / AFP



Commonwealth Day is celebrated annually since 1977 on the second Monday of March, recalling the historical ties that Britain has with the other 53 countries of the intergovernmental organization.

The Dukes of Sussex will no longer be "senior" members of the British Royal Family officially on March 31. As announced at the time, Harry and Meghan will have 12 months of trial in their new life before making a final decision.