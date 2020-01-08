Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce royalty retreat

Share it:

A new event shakes the British crown; Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle (who received the title of Dukes of Sussex upon marriage), has reported through a statement that they renounce their duties within the British Royal Family !; also the son of the late Princess Diana of Wales (Lady Di), stressed that they will seek their financial independence.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution, we intend to step back as members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while still fully supporting Her Majesty the Queen, "cites the first part of the statement of the Dukes of Sussex.

It is with your encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they now plan to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor their duty to Queen Elizabeth II, the Commonwealth and their sponsorships.

This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties, until then, accept our most sincere thanks for your continued support. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "

During 2019 the Royal Family had to deal with criticism against Meghan Markle; the situation became so tense that Harry ended up demanding several sensationalist newspapers accused of harassing the American rant, as they had done with his mother Diana of Wales.

The dukes made the decision to get away from everyone and from all last October, after their historic visit to Africa, a decision that surprised everyone, but was preceded by the strong media pressure they were living on the part of the British tabloids.

The Dukes of Sussex on their way out of the House of Canada in London. Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga / EFE



They opted for a six-week retreat to be able to be with the family, look at their institutional role in perspective and gain strength for the new challenges and causes they will be involved in after leaving the Royal Foundation, an entity of which they were co-directors together with the Dukes of Cambridge (Prince William and Kate Middleton).

After months away from the spotlights, Harry and Meghan resumed their agenda with a visit to the House of Canada in London, where they held a meeting with Janice Charette (high commissioner of Canada in the United Kingdom) and with her team to thank the hospitality with which they have been treated during their stay in this country, where the mother of the Duchess of Sussex lives.