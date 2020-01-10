Prince Harry and Meghan Makle, after the bomb news what job could they do? We have some ideas

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new, exciting chapter of the most greedy royal drama of all is ready to keep you glued to your smartphone, because the latest news on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving from London they are all linked to their shock decision: drop the job in the Royal Family, possibly keep the noble titles and Frogmore Cottage but try a new business model to earn money. Basically the prince Harry and Meghan Markle they want a work really profitable, because currently the one of Senior Royals is no longer enough for him (and with that they cannot earn personal money). But did you wonder what they could do once they left the royal family? We already have some ideas!

But what work could they do Harry and Meghan? michela fiorentino capoferri / eva novelliGetty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, the work that awaits them in the future

We would give everything to be flies that flutter inside Buckingham Palace, also because according to latest news about the Royal Family and on the farewell of Harry and Meghan on 9 January 2020 there was a mega meeting with Queen Elizabeth, who is not very happy with her nephew's placement, to try to find a solution that works for everyone, monarchy, family balances and Sussex needs.

But in short, what they really want Meghan and Harry? Just to do a recap, even if the situation is really "complicated"As the Queen also said in her press release, the Sussex want more privacy with the media, they want to exploit their image to earn real money and live between America and England. All of this, remaining prince and Duchess: a dream, isn't it? As for the job issue, Harry and Meghan Markle on their website they explained the business model they think about: they want to be royals with economic independence and this means not to take more royalties that comes from the Sovereign Grant, a fund that basically pays the work of the most prominent members of the family, but can be free to use their image to earn personal money.

However, even without the additions of the Royal Family, it also considers that according to the Daily Mail the heritage joint of Meghan Markle and Harry and of £ 34 million, crumbs in comparison to that of Queen Elizabeth but at least they will manage to get to the end of the month without going in the red (let's joke, of course!).

But what work could they ever do Harry and Meghan?

We see them a lot in the role of influencer: coming out of the "Royal Rota", or the historical agreement that guarantees the exclusivity on royal events to a specific group of British newspapers, will have a lot of freedom in publishing personal images on their Instagram profile. Now, we hope that Meghan is not forced to recover while sipping slimming drinks to live but before arriving at this Prince Harry and his wife could finally exploit their image not only in social terms (they have more than 10 million followers) but also in economic terms.

Can you see them Harry and Meghan making Stories about their typical day? We do, a lot. Samir HusseinGetty Images

Plan to become a separate influencer, i future plans by Harry and Meghan Markle are already beautiful defined: Harry has a lot of things at stake with TV and with the release of documentaries on Mental Health for Apple TV produced together with Oprah Winfrey, has its Invictus Game 2020 in Holland, the Sentebale association in Africa. Meghan Markle has already proven her girl bosses vibes guiding the September 2019 issue of Vogue Uk and also his fashion attitude by creating his Capsule Collection.

In addition, freeing himself from the formal link with the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan would be free to publish books, give interviews, open blogs where they tell their passion for Asian cuisine (it would be nice), go to Ellen Degeneres when he likes without the permission of the Queen. They would be real celebrities without the leash that keeps them tied to the real protocol: their requests made them in a very lucid and well structured way and now the world is divided between those who support them and those who believe they have taken the step long leg.

And he thinks that in their plan they also proposed to continue working part-time for the Queen Elizabeth going to events around the world on behalf of the monarchy, but for a fee! With this request they went really further, but anyway: if the Royal Family were to really accept for us they are two geniuses of marketing and bargaining.

Meghan Markle will return to acting?

Meghan Markle on the set of the Suits TV series in 2015. USA NetworkGetty Images

The question everyone is asking now is: Meghan Markle will the actress still do? Well, if the negotiations with the Royal Family went as Sussex wanted they could also be free to return to the set, without the constraints of the real public assignment. But who knows if this is really his intention: today that his actions have incredibly grown compared to the times when he worked in the TV series Suits he could also afford simple cameos and gather a nice nest egg only from an appearance.

In short, we understand that Harry and Meghan will not starve

Don't worry about the financial situation of Harry and Meghan: think that there are many more at stake money than you can imagine. The legacy of Lady Diana, that of the Queen Mum who had left some money to her great-grandchildren, the family money, that of Meghan Markle who earned when she could still do it. They will certainly not die of hunger: if the Sussex came out with their proposal to become economically independent royals, they did well in their pockets. Maybe they have received tempting proposals that they should refuse from royal, while from royal that they do the facts they could easily accept.

And how do you see it? We remain firm on the plan to become an Influencer, they would be perfect: they could finally use the hashtags they want like #gingerpower and #OOTD without problems. And if Harry and Meghan decide to launch themselves on TikTok to tell their typical day together with Baby Archie once they are free, well, who are we to say no?

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE