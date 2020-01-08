Prime Video details the restart of the Spanish series El Internado

Share it:

Amazon is preparing, exclusively, the return of one of the most successful series in the history of Spanish television with The Internship: The Summits, a production for Prime Video that will try to repeat the success of the original series with a restart of it.

Disturbing atmospheres, mystery, thriller and higher doses of terror will be some of the fundamental ingredients of El Internado: Las Cumbres. The story will take place in a school located next to an old monastery, in an inaccessible place between the mountains, isolated from the world. The students are rebellious and problematic kids who will live under the strict and severe discipline imposed by the center to reintegrate them into society. The surrounding forest is home to ancient legends, threats that remain in force and that will immerse you in thrilling and terrifying adventures.

We still have no cast for this new series, but we do know that filming will begin this year in locations in northern Spain to find that mysterious forest that will surround the boarding school where the story will take place.

The original series can be enjoyed, with its 7 seasons, in the current Amazon Prime Video catalog.