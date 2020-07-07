Prigioni and the unusual reason why a former coach prevented him from breaking an NBA record: "He did it to me on purpose"

Share it:

Prigioni unveiled the day he was close to breaking a record with the Los Angeles Clippers but his coach stopped him

While today Pablo Prigioni stands out as an assistant coach in Minnesota Timberwolves, it is impossible to put aside the brilliant career that he built as a base in his more than 21 years as a professional. It was so that in an interview in which he made a review of his entire path linked to the orange, the Cordovan told an unusual situation that he had to live with a former coach.

The 2015/2016 season had him born in 1977 as a player of Los Angeles Clippers, a franchise that had a very good performance in the regular phase but then could not in the first playoff crossing against Portland Trail Blazers. However, in a match against Miami Heat, Prigioni, then 38 years old, he had a dreamy evening, at the level that he was very close to establishing a record with his team if not for his coach, Doc Rivers.

"In the Clippers, I knew I had six or seven minutes on the court in the first half and another seven in the second half, so I had to do my best with either a steal, an assist, a shot or whatever . I was always good at robberies, in Spain I think I was the maximum robber of the League three or four times. In that eight-robbery game in 14 minutes against Miami, something very curious and funny happened"Anticipated Prigioni, in dialogue with journalist Álvaro Martin for the podcast NBA lives, on that unpublished fact.

Then, he continued: “The next day, I learn that Doc had the Clippers' record of nine recoveries, but he had done them in 22 minutes and I had eight in 14, so he took me off and sat me down. So I said, 'You did it on purpose, you didn't want me to break your record,' ha. He had not done it at 38, but much younger. But it was very funny. "

Prigioni currently excels as assistant coach at the Minnesota Timberwolves

Beyond that the then number ‘9 ′ of the cast from Los Angeles took the fact with humor, the reality is that having stayed on the court, the Argentine would surely have reached the Rivers mark, action (9 steals or more in a match) that only 50 players achieved in the entire history of the NBA.

Also, Prigioni He related another anecdote that perfectly reflects the ease he had to recover the ball. “Being an assistant in the Brooklyn, we went to play against the Knicks and when I am arriving at Madison Square Garden I met someone who works in television. I greet him and he tells me that he was in charge of the cameras in the games. 'When you came to New York, the first times you stole balls you were off camera because we were already focusing on the other side, so we had to adapt when you were on court to film if you stole the ball,' he told me last year. . They had to change the entire set up of the cameras and leave one more time in case I did that robbery to have it recorded”, Detailed the member of the Golden Generation who got Bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

