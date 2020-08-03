Prick and end of film: this is how Lewis Hamilton lived the last lap aboard his Mercedes at the British GP

Share it:

This is how Lewis Hamilton's puncture was experienced at the Formula 1 British GP

English Lewis Hamilton prevailed in the Big prize of Britain of the Formula 1, this Sunday, where he suffered a puncture in the final part, despite which he was able to cross the finish line right in front of the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull). Such an inconvenience made the end of the competition a true suspense and drama show because the pilot of Mercedes he could have lost the first position in the last seconds of the race.

This Monday F1 published the dialogue between Hamilton and the engineer Peter Bonnington, who is responsible for maintaining the dialogue between the team and the British rider. In addition, the audio can be heard on the video of the camera that the car had on board so you can feel what the racer lived on the last lap.

There the surprise of the six-time champion of the category is noticed when he suffers the puncture of one of his tires, just as it had happened moments before to his partner Valtteri Bottas, who for that reason finished eleventh in the circuit of Silverstone.

The breakdown forced Hamilton to lose speed and that's why you hear how from the cabin Bonnington informs her that Verstappen, from Red Bull, was counting down seconds at a time. The difference between both riders was 30 seconds just at the time of the puncture, but over the end it was six seconds, so the Dutchman was very close to winning.

Lewis Hamilton crossed the line with a flat tire

Another detail that stands out in the audio is that when crossing the finish line, the former British McLaren believed that there were still a few laps ahead, because there was no checkered flag to indicate the end. However, from his team they informed him that he had achieved the victory despite the shock.

After the celebrations, Hamilton declared to the press: “I went from having 19 to 10 seconds. They said 9, 8, 7 … so I had to hit the gas. I have never experienced anything like this on the last lap. My heart almost stopped" And he confessed: "I almost didn't make it, but thank God we did. Maybe we should have stopped when we saw these problems in Valtteri. "

This was his 87th F1 victory and the third in a row at this season's four Grand Prix, so he appears to be heading for the title. In addition, he extended his record of victories at his country's Grand Prix to seven by taking a new step towards a seventh world title.

Lewis Hamilton next to the tire that almost ruined his race at Silverstone (Reutes)

