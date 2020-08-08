previews of Ben's future after the finale

Share it:

After the events of The Umbrella Academy 2 finale, many have wondered what future awaits Ben, aka Nr. 6, and to give precious advances is the actor and interpreter Justin Min. Warning! Below you will find some spoiler on season 2!

After years of watching over Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Ben sacrifices his "life" a few bars from the end to ward off a second apocalypse, once again caused by the immense powers of Vanya (Ellen Page), but for the lost brother the adventures are not over. In the last seconds of "The end of something"we see it in fact alive and well in the alternate future which came true after the events of 1963. What awaits him next season?

"He is no longer a ghost, I can assure you. "said Min. "He's alive now and one of the most ambitious things we wanted to do was create as much contrast as possible between the ghost Ben and that his version of Sparrow Academy. 'episode 10, I was doing my hair and makeup to give Ben a new look. I hope it doesn't just change in appearance and that in season 3 it can turn out to be very different, even in terms of personality and character, from the Ben we know ".

"The great thing about Ben is that we love his portrayal of Justin. He's a great actor and the fact that he has been with Klaus for a very long time and hasn't interacted with anyone else was sorry: we wanted him to stay with us and give Ben a second life"showrunner Steve Blackman said. "I was foresight in telling him that his 'death' would come soon, but also that there would be a surprise in Episode 10. The Ben we meet at the end of 10 is alive, he's in the real world, and somehow. is a clue that there may be a season 3".