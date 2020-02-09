Share it:

Archived episode 17 of My Hero Academia, students have returned to the Yuei. Bakugo and Todoroki seem to have made progress towards their desire to become professional heroes, having passed the supplementary lesson although not without some difficulty. But the time has come for the anime of launch into the cultural festival.

The cultural festival is the new arc of My Hero Academia season 4, anticipated a few weeks ago with the conclusion of the Overhaul arc. The miniarco which saw Bakugo and Todoroki protagonists is therefore archived, it's time for episode 18 to introduce us to the new dynamics.

The preview of My Hero Academia 4×18 was presented at the end of this week's episode. The boys of the Yuei high school are preparing for that festival which is in contrast to the sports one and this time they will have to decide to put themselves aside to leave more space for their colleagues. As they decide what kind of performance to do, the police begin to worry about a new criminal, an elderly man who uploads streaming video to show everyone their wrongdoings.

My Hero Academia 4×18 will be titled "The Cultural Festival" and will be available on VVVVID starting from Saturday 15 February at 20:00 with Italian subtitles.