Entertainment

Preview of My Hero Academia 4×18: new arc, new enemies

February 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Archived episode 17 of My Hero Academia, students have returned to the Yuei. Bakugo and Todoroki seem to have made progress towards their desire to become professional heroes, having passed the supplementary lesson although not without some difficulty. But the time has come for the anime of launch into the cultural festival.

The cultural festival is the new arc of My Hero Academia season 4, anticipated a few weeks ago with the conclusion of the Overhaul arc. The miniarco which saw Bakugo and Todoroki protagonists is therefore archived, it's time for episode 18 to introduce us to the new dynamics.

The preview of My Hero Academia 4×18 was presented at the end of this week's episode. The boys of the Yuei high school are preparing for that festival which is in contrast to the sports one and this time they will have to decide to put themselves aside to leave more space for their colleagues. As they decide what kind of performance to do, the police begin to worry about a new criminal, an elderly man who uploads streaming video to show everyone their wrongdoings.

READ:  The new anime Listeners will debut in April, 12 different Ending Theme confirmed

My Hero Academia 4×18 will be titled "The Cultural Festival" and will be available on VVVVID starting from Saturday 15 February at 20:00 with Italian subtitles.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.