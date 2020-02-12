Preview of Boruto 144: the heroes are grappling with a dangerous secret

Share it:

For over two years, the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations produced by Studio Pierrot he created many original stories, slowing down the developments that many fans would have liked to see. Now, the production has decided to focus on one arc of the manga, that of the Banditi Mujina, albeit with many unpublished insertions.

Boruto and Mitsuki are still trying to figure out how to move around the vast prison of Hozuki Castle in order to protect their target, Kokuri, from the sights of the infamous Mujina gang. The murderous potential is still a mystery, but the same can be said of the one who needs protection.

As anticipated in the past few weeks, episode 144 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it will be titled "The Secret of Kokuri" and is about to reveal what the character did not say on the upper floors of the Leaf Village when he requested protection in exchange for information. The dangerous secret that Kokuri brings with it could be put Boruto and Mitsuki in grave danger, while the duo tries to keep the man safe. At the bottom you can see the preview of the episode in question.

Being Kokuri a character prepared specifically for the anime, its potential moves are unknown. Will the protagonists of Boruto manage to emerge unscathed from this situation? The anime arc on Bandit Mujina will last 11 episodes.