Leaving important events behind is never easy, and everything Deku, Uraraka, Kirishima and Asui have encountered in this last saga has touched them deeply. My Hero Academia season 4 for several weeks he told a phase that has now come to an end, with the protagonists who must continue in their future.

The struggle with Overhaul is a thing of the past for young heroes, but there are those who still see it as a present. The preview of My Hero Academia 4×15 which was inserted at the end of today's episode reveals what the boys will have to endure.

The title is "Quiescent Embers" and partially takes over chapter 163 of the manga. Back at school, the four who faced the arduous traineeship are welcomed by their classmates, worried about the situation. While they seem to have no external injuries, they all holed up in their room unable to support the psychological injuries sustained with the death of Sir Nighteye and the elimination of Mirio Togata's quirk.

Just Togata is the protagonist of a scene during a speech between him and Midoriya, in which All Might avoids intruding. And the League of Villain is still in action, bringing the hero back on stage Gran Torino together with Tsukauchi, the policeman friend of All Might. How will My Hero Academia continue from now on? Episode 15 of season 4 will arrive on VVVVid with Italian subtitles on Saturday 25 January at 20:00.