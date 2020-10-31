Pretty Cure: The title of the new Healin ‘Good Precure movie revealed

Healin’Good Precure, the 17th Pretty Cure series produced by Toei Animation. The new film will be Eiga Healin ‘Good ♥ Precure Yume no Machi de Kyun! tto GoGo! Daihenshin !! and will be released across Japan on March 20, 2021.

The plot of the movie Eiga Healin’Good ♥ Precure Yume no Machi de Kyun! Tto GoGo! Daihenshin !! will see the heroines of Star☆Twinkle Pretty Cure e HUGtto! Pretty Cure during a trip to the city of Sukoyaka, the city where Healin ‘Good Precure is set. The Pretty Cure will have to save the spirit of tomorrow Miraclun from the spirit of the past Refrain, who wants to prevent the world from living tomorrow.

In Healin’ Good Precure, the Healin ‘Garden is a secret place that sits at the center of the Earth and helps the earth stay healthy. The secret place has been attacked by the Byogens, who want to infect the land. Three Healin ‘Animals along with Latte, the Healin’ Garden princess, go in search of companions to fight the evil Byogens. They meet three girls, Nodoka, Chiyu and Hinata, who they transform into Pretty Cure fighting the Byogens to protect life on Earth and the Healin ‘Garden.

Rie Kitagawa sang the soundtrack “Healin ‘Good ❤ Precure Touch !!.” and the song “Circle Love ~ Sakura ~.” The director will be Yoko Ikeda and Junko Komura will supervise the texts. Neokok Yamaoka to character design and Nagisa Nishida to be the art designer. Shiho Terada will be the composer and Kiyomi Sakairi will be at the color key. Rie Kitagawa will return to sing the opening of Healin’ Good Precure Touch!! and Kanako Miyamoto will sing the ending Everybody☆Healin’ G’Day.

Let’s remember that Healin ‘Good Precure is among the souls postponed due to the coronavirus, together with the film by Magica Doremì will be released in Japan in a few days.