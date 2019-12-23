Sports

"Pressure? Pressure is seeing my mother with three jobs to arrive on time at Christmas"

December 23, 2019
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
He Watford is the colista of the Premier League and his captain Troy Deeney He has had injury problems during the last few months but that does not detract from him a bit of leadership as he showed after his team's victory over the Manchester United 2-0, where Deeney himself scored somewhat.

Questioned by a Sky Sports journalist about the pressure he could suffer from the team's situation, Troy Deeney was very clear, giving a response that has quickly gone viral.

"Pressure is to see my mother with three jobs to arrive on time at Christmas. This is football", there was a Deeney that seems to value and appreciate the position of privilege that today holds to be a professional footballer of the Premier League.

