         'Pressing Catch' is an "essential business"! WWE's wrestling shows will re-air live following the decision of the California Governor's office

WWE, the company behind what we have known in Spain for years under the name of 'Pressing Catch', surprised us when we decided to go ahead with the broadcasts of its wrestling programs in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Of course, they recorded them before, but that will change from now after be declared as an "essential business" by California Governor Ron DeSantis' office.

Still without spectators

That means that starting today, 'Monday Night Raw' will be broadcast live from the training facilities that the company has in the city of Tampa. The truth is that their shows were already being recorded there since the public stopped being used as a preventive measure against the coronavirus and now will continue to be done without viewers.

That facility will also be used to perform 'Smackdown' on Fridays, while NXT will continue to be done on Wednesdays at Full Sail University. WWE has released the following statement after hearing the news:

Orange County Mayor Demmings just now on WWE maintaining live tapings: "Originally, they were not deemed an essential business. With some conversation with the governor's office regarding the governor's order, they were deemed an essential business." – Harry (@harryaaron) April 13, 2020

We believe that now more than ever it is important to offer entertainment to people in these hard times. We are producing content on a closed set with the only presence of essential personnel following the appropriate measures and taking additional precautions to ensure the health and well-being of our artists and equipment. As a brand that has become part of the fabric of society, WWE and its superstars unite families and deliver hope, determination and perseverance.

Personally I'm not finished seeing why the Governor of California has changed his mind, especially after it was recently learned that an unidentified WWE worker has contracted coronavirus. Since then it remains in quarantine, but it is not exactly a good precedent to lighten the measures towards the company …

