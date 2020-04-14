Entertainment

         'Pressing Catch' is an "essential business"! WWE's wrestling shows will re-air live following the decision of the California Governor's office

April 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
WWE, the company behind what we have known in Spain for years under the name of 'Pressing Catch', surprised us when we decided to go ahead with the broadcasts of its wrestling programs in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Of course, they recorded them before, but that will change from now after be declared as an "essential business" by California Governor Ron DeSantis' office.

Still without spectators

That means that starting today, 'Monday Night Raw' will be broadcast live from the training facilities that the company has in the city of Tampa. The truth is that their shows were already being recorded there since the public stopped being used as a preventive measure against the coronavirus and now will continue to be done without viewers.


The 'Pressing Catch' does not stop because of the coronavirus: WWE shows have become shows that border on the surreal

That facility will also be used to perform 'Smackdown' on Fridays, while NXT will continue to be done on Wednesdays at Full Sail University. WWE has released the following statement after hearing the news:

We believe that now more than ever it is important to offer entertainment to people in these hard times. We are producing content on a closed set with the only presence of essential personnel following the appropriate measures and taking additional precautions to ensure the health and well-being of our artists and equipment. As a brand that has become part of the fabric of society, WWE and its superstars unite families and deliver hope, determination and perseverance.

Mcintyre

Personally I'm not finished seeing why the Governor of California has changed his mind, especially after it was recently learned that an unidentified WWE worker has contracted coronavirus. Since then it remains in quarantine, but it is not exactly a good precedent to lighten the measures towards the company …

Track | CBS Sports

