Presley Gerber's new tattoo gets discussed on Instagram and the reason is (also) for meaning

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Presley Gerber a new one has been made tattoo on face who divided the fans, between those who praise him and those (in many!) who criticize him. The new tattoo by Presley Gerber would be the word Misunderstood written directly on the cheek. Yes, because apparently i tattoos on the face lately they are doing great, Post Malone docet, and the 20-year-old model seems to have wanted to permanently write down his mood. Is it a little too much? Apparently yes, since Presley Gerber on Instagram he posted a Live video in which the boy had to defend himself from all the criticisms that rained on him, some even quite personal ones that had nothing to do with his new tattoo. From the Crawford – Gerber family still no statement. Not even his sister intervened in the dispute Kaia Gerberfresh from Pete Davidson.

Presley Gerber, the new face tattoo



Presley Gerber has a new tattoo on the face. The model child of Cindy Crawford, a few days ago he showed up at Jon Boy, famous celeb tattoo artist from New York, and he got tattooed "Misunderstood"in capital letters directly on the cheek. The caption" sorry mom "apparently, however, to poor Presley was not enough given that the criticisms came from the fans. Criticisms that concerned not only the tattoo same, both the position and the meaning, but which also involved Presley's "privileged life" for which the word "misunderstood" (the meaning of the tattoo by Presley Gerber) was excessive and untruthful.

On the post appeared on the profile Instagram of Presley Gerber in which Jon Boy is seen at work and then the complete tattoo, positive (not many actually) comments alternate with real attacks that can be summarized in "why did you ruin your face?", "will you regret it soon" up to "you're not a rapper or a gangster because you act like you are when you're just a rich boy." All this resulted in the Presley Gerber's reaction that the next day, he started a Live on Instagram in which he responded to all these attacks.

“You don't know how I feel. You're not in my head. ”To those who asked why the word misunderstood and the meaning of this, the model replied: "I guess because I don't feel very understood."

The tones have become a little more accessible to those who have judged him negatively as a person. In the Instagram video, Presley Gerber she indicated the new tattoo on her face and added:

If anyone has c ***** and to tell me about this (meant the tattoo), or about something else, or about my family or how I grew up … I will give him my address, I swear, so he can come and tell me directly in the face. If I thought this would ruin my face or that I didn't want to do it, I wouldn't have done it. I think this is a fairly obvious thing. He says 'misunderstood' because that's how I've felt for a lifetime.

The fact that the new tattoo of the brother of Kaia Gerber arrived right now may not be random. About a couple of months ago, Presley Gerber found himself in trouble after being stopped while driving in a drunken state, despite being still 20 years old (in America to consume alcohol you must be at least 21 years old). He was charged but released without any fine, if he is found guilty, however, his license will be suspended for a year.

Is there really anything more behind this misunderstood? For now mom Cindy Crawford has not commented on the new tattoo on Presley Gerber's face, but now it has been done and above all he has put his hands forward apologizing to her in advance.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE