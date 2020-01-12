Presented the initial kinematics of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers

Share it:

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers It is another of the Atlus titles that are still planned only for Asian territory. In Japan they will receive it in little more than a month, specifically on February 20 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. To make the wait more enjoyable, the company has revealed the introduction video that it will incorporate, as has been the tradition in the main saga.

In her we can see the particular style of original Persona 5, while introducing the entire cast of characters, including the new face. Recall that the story of Persona 5 Scramble is a direct sequel to the events seen in the JRPG, so it serves, even if it is another genre, as a "second installment."

Persona 5 Royal in Spanish

The translation of Persona 5 through its Royal version was an open secret. Although during your confirmation in the West we already saw your website translated into our language, it was not until later when it became a reality.

Finding all the texts in the Cervantes language is a movement that serves to strengthen SEGA's commitment to our market. The game continues this growing policy and seen in other successes such as Judgment, the latest work by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and the first studio game located in Spanish after Yakuza 2 on PlayStation 2.

The Royal edition includes 30% more content than the base delivery. In addition to a new character, we will participate in a third school period after the end of the main game. New confidants, missions, zones, music … a new Persona 5 opens before us, not to mention the visual improvements and the use of PS4 Pro, something that did not happen in the original. This whole package will reach our borders on March 31.

