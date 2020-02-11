Presented the Ferrari with which Vettel and Leclerc will compete in the 2020 F1 World Cup

Share it:

The German Sebastian Vettel and the monegasque Charles Leclerc They presented this Tuesday in society on Ferrari SF1000, the car with which they will compete in the Formula One World Championship 2020, in a ceremony held at the Romolo Valli Theater from Reggio Emilia, city where 'il tricolore' (the Italian national flag) first came to light and about 30 kilometers from its headquarters in Maranello. The new car made its appearance after a spectacular introduction

The new car made its appearance after a spectacular introduction, with an orchestra, choir and ballet dancers, as well as the speeches of the general director of Ferrari, Louis Camilleri, and the director of the team, Mattia Binotto, in front of a video of the history of the F1 from Ferrari.

The SF1000, named for celebrating the season in which Ferrari It will compete in its 1,000th Grand Prix (in Canada in mid-June), it is an evolution of the SF90 from last year, the car that finished second, behind Mercedes, in the classification of builders.

In 2020 the technical regulation remains largely stable, before the great revolution scheduled for 2021.

"This is the car number 66 built by the Scuderia Ferrari", said Binotto. "The (technical) group is still young and we still have to grow. We have to learn from our mistakes. We have to capitalize on this and focus on reliability, which was one of the weak points of last season."

"At the same time we have the 2021 project which is the biggest change that has occurred in the F1 From the beginning. We have to be prepared for this, "he said.

Camilleri He did not hesitate to say that his team has "talent and determination to transform their ambitions into reality".

At the same time, John Elkann, President of FIAT Chrysler and whose family (Agnelli) controls FerrariHe emphasized both the place of presentation and the ambitions of his team. "It is the first time we have appeared outside Maranello (headquarters of the factory) and we are proud to do so in this place so symbolic for our country, Italy, which we are proud to represent worldwide, "he said.

And is that Reggio Emilia It is called the 'cittá del Tricolore', it was in it where in January 1797, the Italian flag was born.

"In this season we will dispute our 1000 Grand Prix, and the hunger for triumphs is always at its best. We know the great competition, but this is a challenge for us to always give our best, "he added. Elkann

In the ceremony, Spanish also participated from the stage as co-presenter Spanish Marc Gené, test pilot of Ferrari. Joining later, among others, the two official pilots: the German Sebastian Vettel and the monegasque Charles Leclerc.

Vettel Y Leclerc Their main mission is to achieve Ferrari a constructors' championship that has not been enough since 2008, and that of pilots, which the Italian house has not achieved since the Finnish Kimi raikkonen He won in 2007.

The SF1000 will take its first laps within a week, when pre-season tests begin in the Circuit of Barcelona-Catalunya February 19

For now, the SF1000 It has been presented in society, with an elegant act, which follows the signature style of joining art and motor, and concluded 'to the Italian': all participants on the stage with an Italian flag and a banner with the writing #essere Ferrari.