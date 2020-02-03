Presentation of PS5, here we go again: well-known insider sets the pre-order opening period

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From the pages of his Twitter profile, the famous insider PSErebus wanted to share his point of view on the now uncontrollable rumors about the presentation of PS5. According to him, Sony is planning to announce the opening of the pre-orders of PlayStation 5 soon.

In recent months, PSErebus has risen to the honors of the videogame news for its revelations on the total backward compatibility of PS5 and, above all, for the indications that later turned out to be true on the original release date of The Last of Us Part 2hence the interest aroused by these latest rumors.

According to the insider, the official opening of the PS5 preorder is expected to take place in March, without however providing further details on the sources from which it drew this information or even less on the possible concomitance between the start of the next highly anticipated booking phase Black monolith of the Sony house and the most talked about presentation of PlayStation 5 in February.

As usual, we invite you to take these new rumors with due caution and to consider them for what they are, or rather rumors not corroborated by any official source that reinforces its effective validity and authenticity: in this regard, we invite you to admire this video on the most absurd Fake News on PlayStation 5.