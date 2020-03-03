 Present and Future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe this March 7 at Freakcon

Share it:

One more year we extend our collaboration with the Freakcon from Malaga and in this year's edition we will have a high presence again. With the newly launched official calendar we can already announce that in the event of this weekend, March 7 and 8, we will organize a session to talk about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Like we did last year we will talk to all of you on saturday for an hour from everything looming for the Marvel Studios movie Universe in the coming years, and we will answer all those questions you want to ask us.

In addition to this, our participation will extend to the moderation of two gatherings that take place on Sunday in which well-known figures of the medium will participate. In these talks we will have, on the one hand, a real confrontation between Marvel and DC, not only in relation to the world of comics, but also in the rest of the media in which these two great superhero houses have a presence; and on the other, we will make a special dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Batman that is celebrated this March by reviewing everything that this figure in the world of comics means.

Present and Future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Saturday, March 7, 3:00 p.m. – Masterclass Zone

Review of all the premieres that are coming from this 2020 onwards, with theories and rumors that sound in recent months about what is coming for the joint universe of Marvel Studios series and movies.

DC vs. Conference Marvel

Sunday March 8, 1:00 p.m. – Auditorium 2

Participants: Salva Espin, Strip Marvel, the Bottle of Kandor and Agustín Padilla

DC or Marvel, that is the question that many fans ask. We will moderate this talk where we will listen to the arguments of the guests, who will try to convince you to join their side. Will they convince you to join Marvel's forces? Or will they take you to be a DC fan? Attend this fantastic conference and guess for yourself which way destiny and our speakers take you!

Batman: 80th anniversary

Sunday, March 8, 5:00 p.m. – Auditorium 2

Participants: Loulogio, Agustín Padilla, Marvel Strip and The Bottle of Kandor

Analysis of the journey through the history of the dark superhero of DC Comics created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.