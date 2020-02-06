With the Oscar 2020 about to arrive, today we want to travel a few decades ago to visit how was the red carpet of these awards in 1997, where we find the occasional dress that deserved its own Oscar. This year, Oscar was awarded the Best Film 'The English Patient' and the red carpet was filled with the most fashionable couples, such as Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise or Salma Hayek and the singer Luis Miguel. Are you ready to travel to the nineties to witness all of your looks?
Premiere #TBT: 1997 Oscar Awards
February 6, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent Posts
- Premiere #TBT: 1997 Oscar Awards
- “They take advantage of feminism”: Ex-CEO of Badabun denies harassing youtubers (VIDEO)
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 arrives on Stadia, but it costs 10 euros more than Steam
- Trailer for 'The Last Show': "Marianico el Corto is Dead" in the first fiction series of Aragón TV
- The Flash receives a possible synopsis
- Empyre Marvel Comics: a cover of the event will be present at Chicago Comics 2020
- Matrix 4: First videos and images of filming with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss
- Fortnite 11.50: the news of Battle Royale, Creative Mode and Save the World
Add Comment