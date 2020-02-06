Entertainment

Premiere #TBT: 1997 Oscar Awards

February 6, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

With the Oscar 2020 about to arrive, today we want to travel a few decades ago to visit how was the red carpet of these awards in 1997, where we find the occasional dress that deserved its own Oscar. This year, Oscar was awarded the Best Film 'The English Patient' and the red carpet was filled with the most fashionable couples, such as Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise or Salma Hayek and the singer Luis Miguel. Are you ready to travel to the nineties to witness all of your looks?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.