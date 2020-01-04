Premiere Season 5 Synopsis Cast Plot

Entertainment

January 3, 2020
Lisa Durant
The history of Fraser wind continues after four successful seasons in broadcast, a fifth about to arrive and a sixth already confirmed. And although the couple usually go against the tide on most occasions, they have left us adventures of all kinds, little by little they find their place.

That at least presented us with the previous batch of chapters, with a clan that has finally met completely thanks to the trip to the past of Brianna to the new Americas of the 18th century and a common project: to live peacefully in a ranch. But, Can they live in tranquility? Will they travel again in the future to flee the war of American Independence? If they stay, on which side will they stay? There are many questions that this fifth season must answer. We collect all the information we have for your delight:

Release date

Three months after the end of the fourth season, the production of the next one started. And he did it in Scotland. It took eight months in total to record the new 12 episodes of this fifth season. They started in April and met the deadline: on November 22 the team confirmed that the new batch of chapters was already finished and "wrapped".

Although it was first considered that the fiction of the Fraser family would arrive at the end of 2019, since the filming ended at the end of November it was announced with time that the new season was postponed until spring 2020. However, it will not be in April, as Starz had planned, if not in February when we see the beloved clan again. Specifically, the February 16th. Spain will arrive a day after the hand of Movistar +.

What book will 'Outlander 5' be based on?

This new season will be based on 'The Burning Cross', the fifth book of Diana Gabaldon. This one focuses on the rebellion of taxpayers in the American colonies of North Carolina against the British Empire, which is considered by many to be the precursor of the American Revolution. In this context baptized as the Regulatory WarClaire is divided between saving her husband from the dangers that lie ahead, or on the contrary, contributing to the outbreak of violence between the English Crown and the thirteen American colonies.

And as in the book, Claire will see how inexorably friends, neighbors and compatriots march unknowingly towards the American Revolution, with members of the ruling classes elite, among which her husband Jamie is forced, trying to quell the alarming current of disturbances caused by the Regulators Movement.

image
Moral debate in sight

Starz

'Outlander 5' and the American War of Independence

"In season 4, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) decide to stay in the New World and this changes the course of their lives together," explained Matthew B. Roberts, executive producer of the series, in a statement: "After getting hooked on the wild beauty of North Carolina, they decide to make it their home. Fraser’s Ridge. " Therefore, the story will continue in the Colonial america with a Fraser family that is involved in the impending revolution of the country.

imageSynopsis of 'Outlander 5'

"In this context, which announces the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie are forced to wonder how far they are willing to go to protect their home," says the synopsis. As Sam Heughan said, "As we saw in the fourth season, Jamie is on the side of the Red jackets"That is, of the defenders of the colonies to remain under the protection of the British Empire." He made this deal with the British army, although it is actually on the opposite side of where your loyalty really is, but he knows he needs to do it. For his family and his community. He has to secure this land and make it a safe place for them, so he goes to the league with the British. For Jamie, that is something very difficult to do. "

Therefore, we will have to Jamie Fraser trying to protect his family and keep that new land from the hand of those who defend the permanence within the English empire while he has to fulfill the promise to help the British Army. Crossroads to the song. For its part, Claire will continue with her skills for the medicine, and will become the healer of Ridge.

Then there is your daughter Brianna, as well as his partner Roger MacKenzie and the new baby who has joined the Fraser clan, Jeremiah. Little progress has been made in its history, but we already know that the syndrome of posttraumatic stress will be present in poor Brianna, who suffered a terrible rape In the previous season.

This "new world" will not be easy for the couple. Installed in a time that is unknown to them, with a newborn baby, where there are hardly any facilities and survival is limited to knowing how to cultivate, ride a horse or use a sword, something unknown to them, the daughter of the Frasers will reach terrible news in this fifth season: he learns that Stephen Bonnet, the man who raped her during the past season, still chimes through North Carolina. In addition, the young woman, as is logical and normal, suffers from post-traumatic stress resulting from the lively she suffered, which will be reflected in this season. As explained by the actress who plays the young "Bree" Sophie Skelton, her character "She is very physically and psychologically hurt by it. I wanted to make sure that her posttraumatic stress syndrome was an impediment for her, so intimate with Roger is going to be more difficult than it was before. "

Outlander 5 cast

According to a statement issued by Starz, the two protagonists of the story continue this season, and also in the next. "The fans you can be sure that your dear Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Heughan) will face new challenges, adversaries and adventures in the seasons five and six, as we delve into the history of the United States and continue the history of the Frasers as they settle in the New World. "This statement is a respite to silence all those voices that said the leading couple would die soon.

The chain has also confirmed the return of Sophie Skelton like Brianna. He will continue to accompany you in this new world Richard Rankin Like Roger Y César Domboy will play Fergus, Jamie's adopted son again.

outlander
Brianna and Roger before time travel

Starz

Marsali (Lauren Lyle), Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix), Lizzie (Caitlin O'Ryan), Ian (John Bell), The Governor of North Carolina William Tryon (Tim Downie), Jocastto (Maria Doyle Kennedy), Gerald (Billy Boyd), Gayle (Simona Brown) and Phaedre (Natalie Simpson) are also confirmed.

Surely we will also see Stephen Bonnet again (Ed Speleers), responsible for the violation of Brianna and participant in one of the toughest scenes of fiction. Although he ended up in jail, it is presumed that he will appear again.

And there is a new animal member in the team. Traditionally we have seen that the pet par excellence of the Fraser members has been the dog. Yes, last season Roll, the young mascot of young Ian, monopolized all eyes to be an adorable dog, in this new season he has left competition. A few months ago we already warned that the cute kitty Jamie will give Claire, Adso, is going to make you fall in love.

imageEw

'Outlander 5' trailer

Previously this first advance had been launched:

And although the trailer has been waiting, but finally, here we have the first video of the fifth season. War is coming.

Poster and official images of 'Outlander 5'

Little by little more details have been arriving. First we had a promotional image, then a couple of filming scenes and finally the first official promotional images of the Fraser clan, one of them confirming that we will have wedding at the Fraser ranch – although until the arrival this Christmas of a clip with the opening of the first chapter We have not been able to confirm that it is the marriage between Brianna and Roger (which you have at the end of this photo session).

imageStarz

imageStarz

imageEw

imageEw

Regarding the posters, this is what we have at the moment:

That Jamie looks his traditional Scottish skirt It has baffled us. Is it a clue of the final side that you will choose in the American Civil War?

Will there be a sixth season of 'Outlander'?

Yes. Calm down. Once the 12 episodes of this fifth season are over, a new installment will arrive. Starz confirmed the sixth installment months ago. And it seems that the story still has for a while, because the writer has confirmed that a new book has ended this December 31, 2019.

