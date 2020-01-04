Premiere Season 5 Synopsis Cast Plot

The history of Fraser wind continues after four successful seasons in broadcast, a fifth about to arrive and a sixth already confirmed. And although the couple usually go against the tide on most occasions, they have left us adventures of all kinds, little by little they find their place.
That at least presented us with the previous batch of chapters, with a clan that has finally met completely thanks to the trip to the past of Brianna to the new Americas of the 18th century and a common project: to live peacefully in a ranch. But, Can they live in tranquility? Will they travel again in the future to flee the war of American Independence? If they stay, on which side will they stay? There are many questions that this fifth season must answer. We collect all the information we have for your delight:
Release date
Three months after the end of the fourth season, the production of the next one started. And he did it in Scotland. It took eight months in total to record the new 12 episodes of this fifth season. They started in April and met the deadline: on November 22 the team confirmed that the new batch of chapters was already finished and "wrapped".
Although it was first considered that the fiction of the Fraser family would arrive at the end of 2019, since the filming ended at the end of November it was announced with time that the new season was postponed untilspring 2020. However, it will not be in April, as Starz had planned, if not in February when we see the beloved clan again. Specifically, the February 16th. Spain will arrive a day after the hand of Movistar +.
What book will 'Outlander 5' be based on?
This new season will be based on 'The Burning Cross', the fifth book of Diana Gabaldon. This one focuses on the rebellion of taxpayers in the American colonies of North Carolina against the British Empire, which is considered by many to be the precursor of the American Revolution. In this context baptized as the Regulatory WarClaire is divided between saving her husband from the dangers that lie ahead, or on the contrary, contributing to the outbreak of violence between the English Crown and the thirteen American colonies.
And as in the book, Claire will see how inexorably friends, neighbors and compatriots march unknowingly towards the American Revolution, with members of the ruling classes elite, among which her husband Jamie is forced, trying to quell the alarming current of disturbances caused by the Regulators Movement.
'Outlander 5' and the American War of Independence
"In season 4, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) decide to stay in the New World and this changes the course of their lives together," explained Matthew B. Roberts, executive producer of the series, in a statement: "After getting hooked on the wild beauty of North Carolina, they decide to make it their home. Fraser’s Ridge. " Therefore, the story will continue in the Colonial america with a Fraser family that is involved in the impending revolution of the country.