Premiere Season 5 Synopsis Cast Plot

"In this context, which announces the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie are forced to wonder how far they are willing to go to protect their home," says the synopsis. As Sam Heughan said, "As we saw in the fourth season, Jamie is on the side of the Red jackets"That is, of the defenders of the colonies to remain under the protection of the British Empire." He made this deal with the British army, although it is actually on the opposite side of where your loyalty really is, but he knows he needs to do it. For his family and his community. He has to secure this land and make it a safe place for them, so he goes to the league with the British. For Jamie, that is something very difficult to do. "

Therefore, we will have to Jamie Fraser trying to protect his family and keep that new land from the hand of those who defend the permanence within the English empire while he has to fulfill the promise to help the British Army. Crossroads to the song. For its part, Claire will continue with her skills for the medicine, and will become the healer of Ridge.

Then there is your daughter Brianna, as well as his partner Roger MacKenzie and the new baby who has joined the Fraser clan, Jeremiah. Little progress has been made in its history, but we already know that the syndrome of posttraumatic stress will be present in poor Brianna, who suffered a terrible rape In the previous season.

This "new world" will not be easy for the couple. Installed in a time that is unknown to them, with a newborn baby, where there are hardly any facilities and survival is limited to knowing how to cultivate, ride a horse or use a sword, something unknown to them, the daughter of the Frasers will reach terrible news in this fifth season: he learns that Stephen Bonnet, the man who raped her during the past season, still chimes through North Carolina. In addition, the young woman, as is logical and normal, suffers from post-traumatic stress resulting from the lively she suffered, which will be reflected in this season. As explained by the actress who plays the young "Bree" Sophie Skelton, her character "She is very physically and psychologically hurt by it. I wanted to make sure that her posttraumatic stress syndrome was an impediment for her, so intimate with Roger is going to be more difficult than it was before. "

Outlander 5 cast

According to a statement issued by Starz, the two protagonists of the story continue this season, and also in the next. "The fans you can be sure that your dear Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Heughan) will face new challenges, adversaries and adventures in the seasons five and six, as we delve into the history of the United States and continue the history of the Frasers as they settle in the New World. "This statement is a respite to silence all those voices that said the leading couple would die soon.

The chain has also confirmed the return of Sophie Skelton like Brianna. He will continue to accompany you in this new world Richard Rankin Like Roger Y César Domboy will play Fergus, Jamie's adopted son again.