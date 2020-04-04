premiere date, synopsis, trailer

Share it:

Undoubtedly, 'A peaceful place' It is one of the favorite genre movies for the public in recent years, which has made its sequel one of the most anticipated films of 2020. Although there was a time when John Krasinski did not seem convinced to return to this monster-ridden universe, finally this one has not only written 'A quiet place 2', He also returns on board as a director and actor, but:

What is the release date for 'A Quiet Place 2'? And your synopsis? And the cast? When will we have a trailer or images from the film?



'A QUIET PLACE 2', PREMIERE DATE

When we were less than a week away to enjoy 'A quiet place 2' in theaters, the sequel to John Krasinski who expected to have a great opening weekend at the box office, today the director himself has just confirmed on his official Twitter account that the film is delaying its release due to the coronavirus.

"To all our fans of 'A peaceful place': One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said that our movie is one that they all want to see together. Well, due to the circumstances that are happening in the world, now clearly is not the best time to do it. Although I was very excited that you all saw this movie … I'm going to wait to release it until we can see it together! This is for our movie date! See you soon!".

Even so, Paramount trusts that in the summer everything will calm down and has just confirmed that it will be the 4th of September when the movie opens in theaters.

These are the posters of the movie that we have seen so far.

The first trailer for the film has already seen the light and you can see it at the beginning of this article. Also, this teaser trailer was released in late 2019.

Together with them, we have just enjoyed a new preview in Super Bowl 2020. This has little footage that we have not already seen, but if something has different it is that it finally confirms what so many fans of the original needed, and that is that JOhn Krasinski return to the sequel.

