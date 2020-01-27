Pregnant! Ex-driver of Venga la Alegría awaits her first child

New Year New Life! This popular saying has taken great relevance for a former driver of Come the JoyWell, he informed that he is waiting for first son.

She was also the former participant of the first broadcast of the program Exatlon, Natalia Valenzuela, who shared with his fans the emotional and important moment in your life.

Through social networks, Valenzuela published the ultrasound of her first child, next to her husband, the singer Salo (Camilo Salazar).

Similarly, Natalia said it will continue sharing every moment that will live in your pregnancy in their official accounts.

"Thank you 2019 for giving us to our first great love 🤍 🌟🙌🏼 2020 you get to fill our lives with illusion (I will tell you about my process “pinky promise")", wrote Natalie.

With information from Tribune