Predator: Hunting Grounds will have open beta on PS4 and reveals its cover

Even if Predator: Hunting Grounds It will also come to PC, PS4 users can try it before anyone else. In fact, Sony has just announced that the multiplayer title will have an exclusive open weekend for PS Plus users. It will be from next Friday, March 27, 2020 and will last until the following Sunday, March 29, 2020. Below you can see the gameplay trailer that has been published to celebrate the announcement.

To begin with, this trial will be completely free, and it will be enough to download the necessary file from the PS Store. In any case, in the beta, players can put themselves in the shoes of Predator or be part of the Fireteam team with other online players, where they will have access to an arsenal and the latest equipment.

In addition, Fireteam players must devise a strategy to defeat the different AI enemies while fulfilling the missions and objectives, in addition to facing another player who will put himself in the shoes of Predator. Below you can see the cover for the physical version of PS4. Cover that has revealed that the title will feature PEGI 18, by the way.

On the other hand, as a Predator, the player will have a wide arsenal of alien technology, with different classes and customization options. In addition, we can shoot deadly plasma rays from the shadows or tear apart our enemies in close combat.

This is what Charles Brungardt, CEO of the developer studio said about it: "The thrill of being hunted made the original Predator movie so fun to watch, and what makes playing as part of the Fireteam so much fun.". Remember that the game will hit the market on April 24, 2020. On consoles it will be exclusive to PS4. Best of all, it will have a reduced recommended retail price. Specifically, 39.99 euros.