Predator, Boyd Holbrook on the disappointment of the reboot: "The original is unrepeatable"

About a couple of years after its release in theaters, Boyd Holbrook returned to the disappointment he found about the reboot of Predator, on the poor reception obtained by the public and critics and on the low collection at the box-office which condemned any intention to create a possible sequel to continue the franchise.

To better explain this partial disappointment, the actor cited the original film with Arnold Schwarzenegger, which he considered an unrepeatable case in the history of the franchise and that no sequel or spin-off has been able to repeat or match: "I think the first Predator managed to bottle lightning. Then people are used to wanting more, but sometimes a sleeping dog should not be disturbed. It was a big disappointment for me".

The story of the Predator reboot was particularly troubled even before the film actually went out in theaters, given that he was subject to numerous reshoots and subsequent postponements. The most affected parts were the final and the whole third act. The screenwriter himself of the film Fred Dekker did not particularly like the ending chosen by the producers: "We live in a culture so cacophonous that sometimes we cling to our opinions as if they were the only voice in the midst of all this din. Or are we so deeply buried in our childhood memories of things we love that when someone contradicts us that thing, others feel betrayed and repudiate any attempt to approach that thing in a different way.

"In all sincerity, personally i have many problems with this movie (I also hate the super armor ending!), but it took me three years to write it and it hurts me that it will be destroyed by toxic fans who have no idea how difficult it is to be able to create something good for the screen of the cinema".