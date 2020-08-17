pre-production has already started, here is the first image

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Coronavirus emergency blocked the production of all the films and TV series in progress at the time, leaving several shows in the difficult position of having to choose: postpone the airing of the final episodes, or end the season earlier? Riverdale seclse the second, and now pre-production for the fifth season has started.

Good news from the creative team of Riverdale: after having to give up the last episodes of the fourth season and shorten the narrative arc, the fifth season can already start again, at least at the pre-production level. Indeed, it has already started again.

To communicate it is the same creator and showrunner of the series, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who writes on his social media accounts, also attaching a dedicated artwork: "The offices have finally reopened, and we are in pre-production of the fifth season of #Riverdale !!".

The fourth season had left fans of the show on their toes regarding some aspects, most notably the fate of the Barchie, and whether we would see Hermione Lodge and F.P. Jones in the new episodes, also given the announced desire to abandon the series by Marisol Nichols and Skeet Ullrich.

So who knows what will happen in the Riverdale Season 5? Considering the difficulties in continuing and restarting with the filming phase of the various shows, we will only find out in 2021.