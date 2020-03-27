Pre-production for Doctor Strange 2 is still from home and filming is still planned for June.

Share it:

In all the wave of delayed releases and frozen productions there seem to be some projects that are still intact and that for the moment remain immune to the complications derived from the global pandemic. It is the case of Doctor Strange in the madness multiverse.

A Variety report on the films affected by the current global situation affirms that pre-production continues while those responsible work from their homes and that the filming date is still set in June.

At the moment it is one of the future releases of Marvel that has not been affected in any notable way by the necessary precautions to stop the expansion of COVID-19.

The report talks about the state of other films when the virus started to hit hard everywhere. Matrix 4 is reported to have finished filming in San Francisco and was to begin production in Berlin. Also that The Batman had been filming in London for seven weeks.

Others like Uncharted and Peter Pan & Wendy have also been frozen in full pre-production with no return to normal date in sight. This will be the general trend in the film industry for at least a few more weeks.

The most optimistic forecasts contemplate that during the summer the epidemic is controlled in a large part of the planet and can return to day-to-day life as normal. At the moment it is difficult to know if that will be the case for sure because there are many variables that can play for and against.