Pre Christmas Q&A: questions and answers today December 24th at 4pm!

Everyeye editorial team does not leave you alone even during the holidays! For today December 24th we have prepared one for you special pre-Christmas Q&A!

We look forward to seeing you all on the Everyeye Twitch channel starting from 16:00! Before the inevitable binge on Christmas Eve, our editors will answer all your questions and satisfy any curiosity about the videogame world, never stingy with news and food for thought. The last few weeks, despite the looming holidays, have proved incredibly rich, and have seen the reveal of Xbox Series X, the announcement of Resident Evil 3 Remake and the signing of a new agreement between CD Projekt RED and Sapkowski, which could lead to the birth of a new game from the series The Witcher.

In short, the arguments are not lacking at all. If you have questions to ask, you can take advantage by writing them in the comments section below, the most interesting will be read during the live broadcast! Alternatively, you can take part in the chat during the broadcast: in this regard, you are all invited to subscribe to the Everyeye Twitch channel, an essential requirement to be able to interact with the editorial staff and other users of the Everyeye community. See you there!