Praetorians HD Remaster: the re-edition of the strategic history arrives on console

The developers of Torus Games and the editors of Kalypso Media confirm the arrival on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One of Praetorians HD Remaster, the high definition re-edition of the strategic history already available on PC.

In Praetorians HD Remaster, RTS fans must lead a Roman Empire legionnaire on the battlefields ofAncient Egypt and the hottest fighting gloom ofItaly and of France. The crusade of our alter-ego will lead him to lead different armies to exploit their relative strengths and weaknesses.

In terms of content, the title proposes 20 campaign and strategies that provide unique skills and formations for the different types of units and characters, with the possibility of planning the battle by taking advantage of the conformation of the territory.

The console version of Praetorians HD Remaster also includes a remastered graphics in high definition, redesigned scenarios, a reorganized interface and a remodeled command scheme according to the controllers. At the bottom of the news you will find an image gallery with many shots that show the changes made by Torus Games to shape the double console version of Praetorians HD Remaster per PS4 e Xbox One.