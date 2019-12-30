 Powers of X, No. 3 and Dynasty of X, No. 3

Share it:

If we thought that the world of mutants was changing forever and that we knew their history, in the previous numbers we discovered that we really didn't know anything in reality, since Moira MacTaggert revealed to us his dark secret that he had never revealed to any person or mutant during his lifetime. So, revealing to Charles Xavier and Erik their truth, they both decided to form a country for mutants: Krakoa. While all this was happening in Dynasty of X, in Powers of X we discovered that the mutants were going to start a small revolution against Nimrod and that – in his time – Cyclops would be willing to start a mission. In these two numbers we will see the mutants of the future giving everything against Nimrod in order to obtain information to stop him and the X-Patrol initiating his mission to avoid the creation of Nimrod.

The history of Powers of X would begin in the "year 100" with a machine trying to convince humans that the real evolution is to mechanize and serve. At that moment, revolutionary mutants appeared to deal with the machines while Nimrod argued with his partner in his room. For its part, the second mutant team, got the information they were looking foror that it was when Nimrod was built and they looked for a way to transmit it to the past through someone, but they would all be annihilated. On the other hand, and entering the history of Dynasty of X -which would be the next to read according to the checklist- He would start with the X-Patrol riding his ship to travel to the Orchis base where they build a Mother Mold that will create Nimrod. While the trip lasts and some claim that the scientists are civilians, the White Queen would claim the return of Sabletooth to Krakoa. Once in the Forge of Orchis, its members believed they had all won, but the appearance of the X-Patrol made them commit too reckless acts that would put everything at stake.

In general, we are facing dThe numbers that continue to be amazing and that fully meet the expectations of a third number of six. As it seemed to come, the previous number of Powers of X was a bit of a bridge and here it brings out its full potential with a war that is a pleasure to read on each page and even reread to see the details, not only argumentative that leaves Hickman, but also the visuals. Personally, I did not believe that the end of this plot would close as it has done and considered that it would do so in the sixth issue, so Hickman has left me unarmed as a reader and when analyzing his work. The whole battle, the despair on the side of the mutants and the confidence in the machines as they struggle to take out their entire arsenal, their master cards, rising when they can no longer … is simply amazing and worthy of a great battle. On the other hand, speaking of Dynasty of X, it is a most classic adventure of the group we already know, although there are characters that already begin to think differently. In this case, we can say little, since much of the work focuses on the point of view of Orchis and how they believe their creation will serve to eradicate everything that is not correct, according to them, ”but there is a part of the Queen Blanca releasing Sabretooth which is a narrative wonder.

As for the characters, Rasputin IV She proves to be a great warrior who gives everything for the mission and for gaining time for the other team to complete her mission and such is her dedication that she is not afraid of anything. Xorn He is a little scary on most occasions when he speaks, but he also has his heart and great loyalty that, like Rasputin IV will give everything if necessary. Cardinal It reminds us more of Kurt Wagner both in physical and in his pacifist personality, so we are surprised at how dedicated he is with what could be his last mission or his last minutes of life. Apocalypse in this number it shines greatly enduring each and every one of the blows of Nimrod – and small blows, really! – while giving Wolverine time to fulfill his mission. Cyclops He shows himself as a self-confident and hard leader about what needs to be done and how to do it, which surprises us if we compare it to the end of “The Impossible Patrol-X”. On the other hand, Emma Frost has also changed since Krakoa's formation and has now ceased to be so violent with its powers, knowing that it now comes from a country, hence its exquisite phrase. By last, Orchis It is an organization that we know in a single number and its development as villains is acceptable and could have been better, but, argumentatively, they had everything against it.

About him rhythm, on this occasion we rotate, because Powers of X has an incredible agility and dynamism that keeps you hooked to each vignette so as not to miss any detail of the great battle against the machines, while Dynasty of X is slower to be a mission in which have to reach the base of Orchis.

About The editionWe have two options to choose from, being a conventional staple with a lower price or a luxury edition with a higher quality paper and semi-rigid cover. Speaking of the extras, these two numbers bring really interesting curiosities about the world of Dynasty of X and Powers of X that will further expand our knowledge of the argument and even one of them saves us a surprise that will make us want to reread the previous numbers.

On an artistic level, R.B. Silva (Powers of X) has surprised me very pleasantly with his ability to draw to recreate a great battle and that everything is clear and even amazing. Each and every one of its panels is a delight when contemplating them. On the other hand, Pepe Larraz (Dynasty of X) continues to do a really remarkable job both in the design of characters and backgrounds which often makes us wonder if it does not make us repeat ourselves already how well it touches certain aspects of the comic.

In short, I consider that Hickman continues his journey with this two series event with a unique expertise that no one should miss, because it is defining the mutants at the moment for what they will be from today and in a few months when the new collections begin.

