Power Struggle Erupts: Musk and Trump Adviser Clash in Mar-a-Lago Drama

Growing tensions within the president-elect’s inner circle have been revealed by a heated confrontation at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. Elon Musk, the tech billionaire and recent Trump ally, reportedly engaged in what sources described as a “massive blowup” with Boris Epshteyn, a key Trump adviser, during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago last week.

The clash centers on something that might seem ordinary in political circles—Cabinet picks for the upcoming administration. But the incident reveals a deeper power struggle taking shape as Trump prepares to return to the White House.

According to inside sources who spoke to Axios, Musk accused Epshteyn of deliberately leaking information about potential Cabinet selections to the media. Epshteyn strongly denied these claims, leading to what witnesses called a “huge explosion” that played out in front of other dinner guests.

The tension between these two powerful figures has not emerged suddenly. For weeks, both men have been competing for influence over Trump’s decision-making process.

Epshteyn, with his long history as Trump’s legal adviser and former presidential aide, represents the established inner circle. Musk, on the other hand, stands as the newcomer whose recent financial backing helped pave Trump’s path back to presidential contention.

The Treasury Department Battle

The conflict has spilled into public view, particularly regarding the Treasury Secretary position. Musk has openly pushed for Howard Lutnick to lead the Treasury, while others support hedge fund expert Scott Bessent, whom Trump once praised as “brilliant.”

“Business as usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change one way or another,” Musk declared on his social media platform X, making his opposition to traditional Wall Street picks clear.

Growing Friction in Trump’s Circle

The billionaire’s increasing presence in Trump’s orbit has stirred up mixed reactions. Some Trump allies have begun voicing their concerns about Musk’s growing influence.

“He’s gotten a little big for his britches,” one GOP lobbyist told The Hill, while another insider complained to NBC News that Musk is “behaving as if he’s a co-president.”

This friction has become more visible as Musk continues to maintain a constant presence at Mar-a-Lago, participating in transition meetings and even joining calls with foreign leaders. His involvement extends beyond casual advisory roles, with plans to head a new efficiency office and significant input on various Cabinet positions.

The Trump Factor

Despite the growing tension, Trump himself appears to maintain a positive relationship with Musk, often including him in key discussions and public events. The president-elect has even joked about how he “can’t get him out of” Mar-a-Lago, suggesting a level of comfort with Musk’s presence.

However, behind-the-scenes sources close to the transition team present a different picture. The Washington Post reports that “people are not happy” about Musk’s attempts to shape the Cabinet and his impulsive social media posts about transition matters.

The Trump team officially dismisses reports of internal conflict. A transition team spokesperson called the story about the Musk-Epshteyn confrontation “complete and total nonsense” in a statement to the New York Post.

As Trump prepares to return to the White House, this power struggle highlights the complex dynamics at play in his inner circle. With Musk’s continued financial support through his America PAC and his pledge to boost Republican voter registration through 2026, the tech billionaire seems positioned to remain a significant force in Trump’s political world—whether the old guard likes it or not.

The question remains: How long can this uneasy alliance between Trump’s traditional advisers and his newest powerful ally last? As one insider noted, “There’s bad blood brewing in the transition team,” and the coming weeks may prove crucial in determining the shape of Trump’s future administration.