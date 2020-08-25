Power struggle and controversy over the dates for the election of Billy Álvarez’s successor at Cooperativa Cruz Azul

Share it:

Members related to Billy Álvarez will hold an Assembly of Cooperativa Cruz Azul, despite the change in the date of the dissident group (Photo: Screenshot / Cruz Azul)

This Monday, the media reported that the general Assembly from Cooperativa La Cruz Azul it was not going to be celebrated. However, the related part Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, president of the cement company and the sports club, assured that such a meeting will be held.

Cooperative sources commented to Infobae Mexico yes, the General Assembly, agreed for this Wednesday, August 26, in addition to a press conference in Mexico City. “Everything is ready to be done,” they indicated.

And it is that, this Monday, local media reported that José Manuel Salazar, sixtieth civil judge in Mexico City, ordered to cancel the Ordinary Assembly. This because supposedly not the right conditions on the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooperative sources commented that the General Assembly will be held, agreed on Wednesday, August 26 (Photo: Special)

“The Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board of the Cooperativa La Cruz Azul, SCL are ordered to publish within a period of no more than three calendar days […] the order that they refrain from installing and / or holding the Ordinary General Assembly of Members convened by First Call dated August 12, 2020, to be held on August 26, 2020 ”, reads the notice of the Sixtieth Civil Court in the Mexican capital, in accordance with ESPN.

For this reason, the dissident group called another General Assembly, now for November 26 at 09:00 (Central Mexico time). This meeting would take place at the Mexico City offices, facilities that they have controlled for several weeks. Víctor Velázquez and José Antonio Marín, who have led the dissent for years.

And it is that this occurs in the middle of the struggle for the power of the Cooperativa La Cruz Azul. Last week, people outside the cement company They tried to take over the facilities in Ciudad Cooperativa Cruz Azul, in the state of Hidalgo.

Partners accused that the facilities of the Cooperativa La Cruz Azul in the capital have a steel wall and the entrances are welded (Photo: Special)

Sources within the Cooperative detailed Infobae Mexico that “a shock group outside the company and presumably from outside unions it is seeking to take the plant by assault with the luxury of violence without the authorities intervening ”.

This had already happened on Thursday, August 6, when Mexico City police complied with a judge’s order to take the facilities of the Cooperative, located in the Great South of Mexico City. These were delivered to the Board of Directors and Surveillance, headed by Víctor Velázquez and José Antonio Marín.

Since then, the dissident party has acted as the representative of La Cooperativa. They have even shown up at the La Noria facilities to speak with Jaime Ordiales, sports president of the club and for now the highest authority in that section.

The whereabouts of Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, who has an arrest warrant against him, is not known (Photo: Screenshot / Cruz Azul)

For this reason, on August 17, cooperative members related to Guillermo Álvarez raised their voices by means of a video communication. “This was a serious procedural offense that was accompanied by an illegal intake to which was added the welding of entrances, electrification of walls and steel walls,” said the partner identified with the number 2112.

In the meantime, the whereabouts of Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas are not known, who has an arrest warrant against him. In addition, according to local media, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol, for its acronym and English) issued a red token to locate the celestial manager.

