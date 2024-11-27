Power Shift in North Carolina: Governor Cooper Vetoes Controversial Bill

In a dramatic turn of events, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed a contentious bill that would significantly alter the power dynamics in the state’s government.

Initially presented as a disaster relief measure for Hurricane Helene, the legislation has sparked intense debate due to its far-reaching implications for the incoming Democratic administration.

The Bill’s Controversial Provisions

The vetoed bill, Senate Bill 382, contains several provisions that would shift power away from the governor’s office and other Democratic-held positions:

State Board of Elections: The bill would transfer the power to appoint members from the governor to the state auditor, a position soon to be held by Republican Dave Boliek. Judicial Appointments: This would require the governor to fill judicial vacancies from a list provided by the departing judge’s political party . Attorney General’s Powers: The bill would limit the attorney general’s ability to participate in lawsuits challenging legislative actions. Other Changes: The legislation also affects the powers of the lieutenant governor, superintendent of public instruction, and the State Highway Patrol.

Hurricane Helene Relief

Despite being titled as a disaster relief measure, only a tiny portion of the bill addresses Hurricane Helene’s recovery:

The bill allocates $227 million from the state’s rainy day fund for future Helene recovery projects.

It provides $25 million for debris removal and $2 million for technical assistance to soil and water conservation districts.

Critics argue that the bill does not directly aid affected areas but merely shuffles money between funds in Raleigh.

Governor Cooper’s Response

Governor Cooper strongly criticized the bill, calling it a “sham” and arguing that it violates the state constitution. He emphasized that the legislation does little for western North Carolina’s Helene recovery while stripping powers from the incoming Democratic administration.

Political Implications

The veto sets the stage for a potential override attempt by the Republican-controlled legislature:

Republicans hold a supermajority in both chambers, potentially allowing them to override the veto.

However, three House Republicans from mountain counties voted against the measure, which could complicate an override attempt.

The bill’s fate may hinge on whether these representatives prioritize increased disaster relief for their constituents over party-line voting.

Looking Ahead

As the legislative session nears its end, all eyes are on the North Carolina General Assembly. The outcome of this power struggle will have significant implications for the state’s governance in the coming years, particularly as Democrat Josh Stein prepares to take office as the next governor.

The controversy surrounding this bill highlights the ongoing tension between disaster relief needs and political maneuvering in North Carolina. As the situation unfolds, residents of the state, particularly those affected by Hurricane Helene, await a resolution that addresses immediate recovery needs and long-term governance concerns.