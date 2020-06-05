Power Rangers, Aladdin, Spiderman and princesses: Cristiano Ronaldo's costume party to celebrate his children's birthday

Share it:

Cristiano Ronaldo with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, and their four children

Cristiano Ronaldo He usually shows the daily life of his large family on social networks and makes public the walks and games they make in the privacy of their home to their followers. This Friday, the Portuguese shared on Instagram the photos of the twins' celebration Eve and Matthew, who turned three years old. Together with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, the Juventus footballer organized a small costume party in which each dressed as their favorite character.

The image shows Cristiano disguised as Aladdin, the famous Disney character. Georgina, meanwhile, is dressed as the Pink Power Ranger. The eldest son, Cristiano Jr., is Hulk, while Mato -one of the honorees of the day- is Spiderman. The girls, both the birthday girl Eva and her younger sister Alana Martina, wear dresses princesses. The photo was taken in a room full of toys and balloons.

“Happy birthday to my two sweets Eva and Mateo. We love them until the end of the world ”, wrote the Portuguese, next to the hashtag #ProudDad (proud dad). Georgina shared the same image and accompanied her with the following words: “The family is where life begins and love never ends. Today we are celebrating the life of Eva and Mateo. Our little stars are 3 years old. My daily feeling is one of fulfillment and gratitude to God for taking care of us, giving us health, love and keeping us together. I love you family. P. D: Let's see who explains to Alana that it is not her birthday … We have tried it but she thinks it is hers too cada Well, every birthday in this home we feel as our own, even the adults ”.

The twins' birthday party Eva and Mateo

Beyond family life and celebrations with his children, Cristiano Ronaldo has his attention focused on his daily training with Juventus and on the set-up for return to competition after discontinuation due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the near future, his team will go for two titles.

La Vecchia Signora will be one of the first teams to play again and will do so when they play the return leg of the semifinals of the Italy Cup before Milan. The teams will meet next June 12 in Turin, after drawing 1-1 in the first leg, played on February 13.

The A seriesMeanwhile, it will resume on June 20. Cristiano's Juventus is the leader of the event with 63 points and Lazio follows closely, with 62. There are still 12 of the 38 dates of a tournament in which Vecchia Signora will seek their ninth consecutive title.

