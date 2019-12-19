 Power Pack could arrive in Disney + animated series format

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since 2017 it has been commented that they are developing a project to adapt Power Pack. This first emerged as a real action movie in the purest Spy Kids style. Already this past May was commenting on the possibility that it was a series or a movie, and now it is said that it could be an animated project.

From MCU Cosmic comes what we still have to consider as rumor, which it could be an animated series They would be starting to get hold of people who have a history on the subject of animated series focused on a younger audience. We would also continue talking about a project developed by Marel Studios, after a first animated series "What if …?".

Power Pack is a group of four young people who debuted in the comics in the 80s. Interestingly, although their protagonists were preteens, they were adult themes in their cartoons, with very hot topics in those times like drugs, kidnappings, pollution… However, this does not seem to be the focus of the series, which would in principle be geared more towards a younger audience, more in line with that Disney + approach of being a family platform.

Via information | MCU Cosmic