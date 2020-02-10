Power of PS5 and Xbox Series X: differences present, but laughable according to an insider

Share it:

OsirisBlack, the same NeoGaf user and insider who in recent weeks has spoken of a sequel to The Order 1886 and an exclusive Superman game for the Xbox Series X, has returned to the office, this time sharing the presumed opinions of a developer on the power of PS5 and Xbox Series X.

According to this mysterious developer, the differences in power between the two next-gen consoles would be laughable. One would seem to prevail over the other (he didn't specify which one), but the differences are barely noticeable in the game his studio is working on. When asked about TFLOPs, however, the developer would have preferred not to respond. He would later say that there is currently no obligation to run a PlayStation 5 game on PS4, although at the moment his project would be cross-gen.

In any case, according to him, users are focusing too much on differences in power, losing sight of what really matters. Both Xbox Series X and PS5 would be able to run his game at 4K and 60fps, a technical achievement unthinkable on Xbox One and PS4. The only lighting system used would cause the 20fps framerate to collapse on the current generation consoles, even at low resolutions.

As usual, we invite you to take the reported pliers and as a simple food for discussion, as it is unofficial information from a source that has sometimes proved to be true, sometimes not. The potential of the two consoles are not yet perfectly known: the PS5 technical specifications reported on the recently opened official PlayStation 5 site are in fact incomplete, exactly like those of the Xbox Series X disclosed to date.