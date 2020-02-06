Power Chord and the Polar Set in the Fortnite store update

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Great news day on the battle royale of Epic Games: after seeing the news of the Fortnite 11.50 update, which also saw the debut of the new physical engine of Fortnite, the new skins and objects on sale today in the shop also arrive, and also have some goodies.

You can first give it a touch punk rock to your character with the legendary skin Power Chord, from 2000 V-Bucks. If the guitarrate are not your forte though, do not worry: the polar set, to better face this period of freezing weather.

We find therefore Polar Patroller on sale at 1500 V-Bucks, Arctica and Snow Patroller at 1200 V-Bucks. To complete the various sets there are also the Anarchy Ax, Pinkaxe and Fishicles picks, and the Stage Dive glider.

As regards the Daily Sales instead, we find the Ether and Slingshot skins, respectively from 1500 and 800 V-Bucks, the Flying Carp glider, in the shape of … flying fish. Finally the three ballets of today, which are Work It, Jubilation and Double Up.

As always, we remind you that the items on sale in the shop do not confer advantages in battle, but only modifications to the look of your character. How you will spend your hard-earned money V-Bucks today?