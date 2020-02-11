         'Power Book II: Ghost' trailer: Starzplay presents the first of the four spin-offs of the 'Power' universe

Share it:

Laugh at the big plans that HBO had with the spin offs of 'Game of Thrones' and go Starz (and its Starzplay platform) and launches no less than four spin-offs of one of his star series: 'Power', which ended last Sunday in the US after six seasons.

These four new series will feature the script by Courtney A. Kemp, creator and screenwriter of 'Power' and the executive production of Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent. The first to arrive (this summer) will be 'Power Book II: Ghost', which will resume the events of the end of the original series … and we already have a first trailer.

This spin-off, that we can see in Spain through StarzPlay will feature Mary J. Blige and Cliff "Method Man" Smith as protagonists Blige is Monet, an Queens woman with an iron hand when running her business, while Method Man plays a lawyer who sees her ethics challenged.

"Universe Power" trailer

After this series we can see, at some point in the next few months, these other projects of which there is not much information. Not even how many episodes will they have:

' Power Book III: Raising Kanan ': A prequel that will take us to know the first years of Kanan Stark back in the 90s.

I find it quite interesting that they have decided to expand so "like the beast" with a franchise that is working as well as that of 'Power'. I have to admit that I have not followed the series although its first episodes were quite interesting and promising.