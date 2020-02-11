Entertainment

         'Power Book II: Ghost' trailer: Starzplay presents the first of the four spin-offs of the 'Power' universe

February 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Laugh at the big plans that HBO had with the spin offs of 'Game of Thrones' and go Starz (and its Starzplay platform) and launches no less than four spin-offs of one of his star series: 'Power', which ended last Sunday in the US after six seasons.

These four new series will feature the script by Courtney A. Kemp, creator and screenwriter of 'Power' and the executive production of Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent. The first to arrive (this summer) will be 'Power Book II: Ghost', which will resume the events of the end of the original series … and we already have a first trailer.


'The Irish': 13 great movies to watch after the criminal epic of Scorsese and Netflix

This spin-off, that we can see in Spain through StarzPlay will feature Mary J. Blige and Cliff "Method Man" Smith as protagonists Blige is Monet, an Queens woman with an iron hand when running her business, while Method Man plays a lawyer who sees her ethics challenged.

"Universe Power" trailer

After this series we can see, at some point in the next few months, these other projects of which there is not much information. Not even how many episodes will they have:

READ:  Jury: Katy Perry's “Dark Horse” Copied Christian “Joyful Noise” Rap Song

  • 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan': A prequel that will take us to know the first years of Kanan Stark back in the 90s.
  • 'Power Book IV: Influence': here we will follow the story of Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) in his ruthless pursuit of political power
  • 'Power Book V: Force': starring Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) after cutting ties and leaving New York forever.

I find it quite interesting that they have decided to expand so "like the beast" with a franchise that is working as well as that of 'Power'. I have to admit that I have not followed the series although its first episodes were quite interesting and promising.

Themes

  • Trailers
  • Fiction series
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.