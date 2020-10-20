Poupelle of Chimney Town: new trailer for the ambitious steampunk anime coming out at Christmas

A year and a half after the success of Children of the Sea, the guys from Studio 4 ° C are ready to return to the cinema with a new anime film: Poupelle of Chimney Town. The film, taken from the illustrated book by Akihiro Nishino, will debut on Christmas day and has recently shown itself in the first official trailer.

The video confirms the release date and anticipates the presence of two songs, “Halloween Party” by HYDE and an unreleased track created by the talented Lozareena. Below you can take a look at the first key visual, in which Poupelle (the tin man played by Masataka Kubota) and the young Lubicchi (Mana Ashida) are shown.

The story is set in a gray city surrounded by a huge wall about 4,000 meters high, wrapped in a sad blanket of fog and smog. Due to the quality of the air none of the inhabitants have ever been able to see the stars, and the young Lubicchi wants to be the first to do it. During the night of Halloween, the child will meet a mysterious being who will help him fulfill his dream.

The work is quite famous in Japan, and has already inspired a musical and several paper adaptations. The anime will be directed by Yusuke Hirota, former director of the Berserk film trilogy, and, according to the studio, it will be enjoyable both by those who have read the book and by those who have never had the opportunity to discover the story of Poupelle and Lubicchi.

What do you think of it? Does this trailer inspire you? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In the meantime, we remind you that Pokémon Coco, the 23rd film of the most profitable franchise in the world, will also be released on the same day.