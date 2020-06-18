"Potro" Gutiérrez attacked AMLO for "pretending" his ignorance of Conapred

Share it:

Raúl guided the Mexican team to two U-17 World Cup finals, won one in 2011 (Photo: Special)

After the controversy that the president of Mexico unleashed on social networks this Wednesday, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, mentioning in his morning press conference that "unknownTo National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), the former technical director of the Mexican U-17 Soccer Team, Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez, added to the criticism against the president.

And is that the strategist champion of the U-17 World Cup 2011, compared the statement with those made by the former president José López Portillo (1976-1982) to avoid alleged censorship actions. This was expressed in his Twitter account:

Vivillo since childhood. Today López Obrador applies the classic: How !! I don't even know her! To make people believe that he did not have Chumel Torres censored. I tell you … That we saw (José) López Portillo

Many users agreed with the “Potro”, because It was President López Obrador himself who made the appointment of Mónica Maccise, a teacher in Political Sociology, as head of Conapred.

(Screenshot: Twitter / Potropegaso21)

Later the comedian and youtuber Chumel Torres wrote on the same social network that: "I'm going to go to the Mayan Train to see if they also cancel it”, To which the former American player replied with the comment“ Jump right in! Before the jungle breaks! ”

In the last two days, Conapred has been in the eye of the hurricane after this institution organize a virtual forum on racism in Mexico where the participation of Chumel Torres was contemplated.

Immediately, the criticism increased, among the non-conformists was Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, wife of the president. The historian argued that There was no room for someone who she considered racist and classist and who had insulted her son.

The happy forum was canceled first, but later rescheduled with the participation of specialists.

Chumel Torres spoke after the president referred to him at the "morning" conference (IG: chumeltorres / Screenshot)

For his part, López Obrador considered that it was “the last straw”Invite the youtuber; But the most relevant controversy occurred when the executive commented on his supposed ignorance of the organization. Further, He questioned their creation and the cost they represent for the treasury:

How are these devices, directors, deputy directors, bureaucratic devices!

The Conapred is an organ attached to the Ministry of the Interior that promotes public policies to advance social inclusion and guarantee the right to equality in Mexico, it is also in charge of receiving and resolve complaints of discriminatory acts, whether committed by individuals or by acting federal authorities. Complaints can be made on its website.

He received offers in the Expansion League and the LBM

Raúl played with Atlante, América and León. He retired from the courts in 2002 (Photo: Special)

On the other hand, after his brief passage through the Atlantean Iron Foals in 2017, Raúl Gutiérrez is waiting for receive offers to return to the Mexican soccer bench. The strategist recognized the portal Total soccer a few weeks ago you got close to both of the Expansion League like of the Mexican Football League (LBM), but noted that nothing was specified.

There have been rapprochements, but they have been nothing more in invitation. The new league is looking for us, some teams from the new promotion league too. What I want is to put myself, I already have enough knowledge, but it must be put into practice

However, it stated that it trusts be able to find a team to whom to direct once the coronavirus pandemic is overcome and soccer can return with more normality.

Without a doubt, that illusion remains, that hope of directing in the First Division, mainly, or of directing a selection. That is also in my illusions. We are prepared for any of the scenarios and hopefully the best one for me will come soon.

At the moment, the technical director is updating, watching games and reviewing courses to expand your knowledge as a strategy.

