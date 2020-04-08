Posture, sex and networks in the new short by Roberto Pérez Toledo

Share it:

The awards ceremony of the fourth edition of the Bonobo Awards will take place next June, which were born with the intention of becoming a speaker for the normalization of different sexual alternatives and which, this year, has the director Roberto Pérez Toledo (‘Six points on Emma’) as a jury. The filmmaker will also participate in the event with ‘Only Us’, his new short film that he presents out of competition.

Starring Álex Cerezal and David Arteaga and recorded with a mobile phone, one of the requirements of the contest, it starts in a hotel room where Marcos proposes to his boy, Adri, to open a profile on one of those platforms in which real erotic videos can be uploaded. “For some time now, with the explosion of social networks and the multiple forms of posture and exhibitionism, platforms have also proliferated that put a price on the most intimate. It seems simple: you upload videos in which you are seen naked, masturbating, having sex … and people pay a monthly subscription to see that content. The more users subscribe, the more money you earn. It seems comfortable, fast, easy. But then what? ”Roberto reflects. And adds: “I want to explore the limits of our intimacy in these times when it seems that we live to teach everything, to receive approval and applause, to have fans even if we do nothing to deserve them. Where do you put the limit when those fans can become clients willing to pay to see you naked or having sex? "