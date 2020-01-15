Postponement of Final Fantasy 7 Remake: the message of Yoshinori Kitase

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Square Enix today announced the postponement of Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PS4, the game will not be released in March as previously communicated but will only arrive during the month of April. For the occasion, a message from Yoshinori Kitase was also shared.

"We know that you can't wait for Final Fantasy VII Remake to come out and that you are patiently waiting to have fun with the game we are working on. To make sure we release the title we have in mind with the quality our fans deserve, we decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020. We made this difficult decision to have a few more weeks to refine the game and being able to offer you the best possible experience. From the whole team, I want to apologize, because it means that you will have to wait a little longer for the game. Thanks for your patience and your unfailing support. "

To get your hands on Final Fantasy 7 will therefore be necessary wait for April 10th, the delay will allow developers to improve certain aspects of the game and thus ensure the high quality that fans of the remake expect. No news, however, about the possible release on other platforms besides PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO.