Postponed the final of the Copa del Rey between Real Sociedad and Athletic due to the coronavirus

March 11, 2020
Edie Perez
The final of the Copa del Rey will not be played on April 18. It is postponed. It is the decision taken by the Federation president after meeting with the presidents of the Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao. All parties agree that it is a match that cannot be played behind closed doors and that it is a party for the fans.

Next week there will be a date, depending on the progress of the coronavirus in Spain. The only sure thing is that the headquarters of the Olympic Stadium in Seville remains.

According to sources from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), the president of that body, Luis Rubiales, and the presidents of both clubs, Aitor Elizegi and Jokin Aperribay, have agreed on Wednesday to postpone it after a meeting between the parties. The new date of the final is at the expense of the agenda of the Royal House.

