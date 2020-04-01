postponed finals, shortened seasons and more

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The coronavirus crisis It has also affected television series in the United States and little by little we will see the consequences of the paralysis of a multitude of filming. The first series affected will be those that were already broadcast and now it is time to review how they will be affected.

There are quite a few like 'Westworld', 'Better Call Saul', 'Outlander' or 'Modern Family' that had already concluded their recordings and will continue to be broadcast normally, so we will now focus on all the series that are going to lose episodes of their respective seasons, which ones could do it and which ones have opted for a postponement.

Be careful the list is very long and includes titles like 'The Walking Dead', the final season of 'Supernatural', 'Grey's Anatomy', 'The Flash' or 'Young Sheldon'. I leave you with them:

'All Rise'

The first season had not been fully recorded. It is likely to be shortened into a few episodes.

'Grey's Anatomy'

His season 16 is going to lose four episodes to the coronavirus, going from the planned 25 to 21.

'Batwoman'

19 of the 22 episodes of its first season had been completed. It seems likely that it will be shortened, but for the moment the series has made a break until April 26. It will be then when The CW emits episode 17.

'Bob Hearts Abishola'

Same case as with 'All Rise'. The first round of episodes was just a short while away from finishing and it is probable that he will end up losing some.

'Bull'

His fourth season had not been shot entirely. It is likely that you will end up losing some of your 22 episodes.

Chicago Fire

It was little to finish filming the 23 episodes of its eighth season and everything indicates that NBC is going to do without them.

Chicago Med

Exactly the same as with 'Chicago Fire', but in this case from its third season.

'Chicago P.D.'

Same case as with the previous two but from its seventh season.

'Dynasty'

They had finished shooting 20 of the 22 episodes of their third season and the future of those two episodes is up in the air.

'Young Sheldon'

Season 3 was about to finish filming. No decision has been made.

'Haunted'

They had just finished shooting 20 episodes out of 22 in their third season. No decision has been made yet.

Empire

They had just finished shooting 18 of the 20 episodes of its sixth and final season. The future of the missing two is in the air.

'FBI'

The second season was not over yet and episode 19 will serve as the season finale. It aired in the United States on March 31.

'FBI: Most Wanted'

He was close to finish shooting his first season. CBS is expected to do without the remaining episodes, but how many are unknown.

'God Friended Me'

It was very little to finish filming the second season and most likely those episodes will be dispensed with.

'Legacies'

On March 26, it aired episode 16 of its second season, the last one that could be completed. Its creator wait to be able to roll the rest when everything returns to normal.

'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit'

They finished shooting 20 of the 24 episodes of their season 21. It is unknown what will become of them.

'The Goldbergs'

They were about to finish filming the seventh season and a decision has yet to be made.

'MacGyver'

His season 4 was just short of finished filming and is likely to be shortened.

'Mom'

The comedy had to stop filming before wrapping up the recordings for its seventh season and it is unknown what will happen.

'Nancy Drew'

The first season of 22 episodes was nearing completion of filming. It is likely to be shortened.

'Navy: Criminal Investigation'

He was about to finish filming all 24 episodes of his season 17. It is likely to be shortened.

'NCIS: Los Angeles'

Identical case to that of 'Navy: Criminal Investigation' but in its season 11.

'NCIS: New Orleans'

Identical case to the previous two but in season 6.

'New Amsterdam'

He had completed 19 episodes out of 22 in his second season. It has been chosen not to issue one about a pandemic at the moment and the season will end on April 14.

'Prodigal Son'

The first season was almost finished shooting and no decision has been made.

Riverdale

They had finished shooting 20 of the 22 episodes of their season 4. It will most likely be shortened.

SEAL Team

The series was in full swing for the last two episodes of its third season. It is likely that they will be dispensed with and the season will remain in 20 chapters.

'Supergirl'

One of the 22 episodes of its season 5 is yet to be shot. The CW has not yet made a decision, but for now it has put the series on hold that will end on April 26. It will be then when the 17th episode airs.

'Supernatural'

The final season of the series was to consist of 20 episodes but only 13 had been shot. It will be resumed as soon as possible.

'Superstore'

It was missing to shoot an episode of its fifth season and has chosen to do without it.

'S.W.A.T .: Harrelson's Men'

It remains to shoot one of the 22 episodes of its season 3. It is likely to be dispensed with.

'The Blacklist'

18 of the 22 chapters of its seventh season had already been completed. So far 12 have been issued, so it has room for maneuver, but it will most likely end up being shortened.

'The Flash'

A similar case to 'Batwoman', but this time they had finished shooting 20 of the 22 episodes of its sixth season. What will become of them is unknown, but The CW has bought time making a break in the series that runs until April 21. It will be then when episode 16 of the current season is broadcast.

'The Neighborhood'

Missing to shoot an episode from its second season. Most likely, it will be dispensed with.

'The Resident'

The season was to have 23 episodes but will finally air 20. On April 7 it will come to an end.

'The Walking Dead'

The final episode of its season 10 will not be able to air on April 12 as scheduled due to post-production issues linked to quarantine by the coronavirus. It has been postponed and undated for the moment.

'One for all'

It remains to record an episode of its eighth season. No decision has been made in this regard.

We have chosen to leave out cases such as 'The Good Fight', whose fourth season premieres in April and which has only completed eight of its ten episodes, or 'Fargo', whose fourth season has been postponed as all episodes could not be completed. .

Track | EW and Tv Line