Posters with spoilers to prevent you from leaving home

If there is something that really scares the fandom of a series is that they do a spoiler. Well that's what he has done Sky on the streets of Madrid: cover the center of Madrid with posters that reveal the end of movies and series in its catalog.

Three days ago the center of Madrid woke up full of wonderful spoilers of the type "The protagonist of the Sixth Sense was dead" (ups) "in order to discourage citizens from leaving their homes" in these days of confinement. The campaign, says the platform, was devised by Darwin Social Noise and it will be based on the projection in digital marquees of spoilers for movies and series like E.T., the alien, The Sixth Sense or Chernobyl. "It marks a milestone in the advertising sector because its main objective is not to be seen," they point out.

This is the first of several initiatives that the company will launch due to the exceptional situation in the country. What else will come? Do not go home to see it, look on social networks.

Netflix is ​​not responsible for the same initiative

Supposedly Netflix It had also launched a similar viral marketing campaign with secrets revealed about 'Stranger Things' or 'Narcos' in canopies and subways in various cities around the world. It certainly sounds credible as an initiative of the giant of streaming that we are already used to playing with advertising that is far from traditional. Well it hasn't been like that. It is a student initiative. "We love the # QuédateEnCasa message, but they are not spoilers for Netflix. These ideas are part of a student project, a creative idea, but they are not real or ours, "the company clarified from its official Twitter profile.