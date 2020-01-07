 Poster of the end of the crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths

Share it:

The CW chain launches the poster to remind us that just within a week the end of the event is published “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, which we remember will happen with a double episode next Tuesday. This poster includes certain Featured spoilers from the end of the first half of the event, so watch out for those who don't keep it up to date.

We are facing a reflection poster of the previous poster that was launched from the event, only now it is darkness that prevails. Heading the poster, in the place where Monitor was, we can find Anti-Monitor, the great villain of the crossover, and gives us a first look at Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) as The Specter / The Specter. Together below, and in the front line we attend Supergirl, Batwoman, Flash, Black Lightning and Sara Lance / White Canary. Already on the sides we find the rest of the secondary. Of course, some absences stand out, and for example there is no trace of Superman. The poster comes next to the phrase "Their worlds will never be the same".

We leave the event with all the Lands now destroyed, and the Parangons now trapped at the Vanishing Point while the Antimonitor (LaMonica Garrett) is still free.