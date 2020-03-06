Poster, in scoop, of the road movie of Álvaro Díaz Lorenzo

Share it:

Eva (Maria Leon) and Carmen (Victoria April) are known in chemotherapy sessions where the two are fighting breast cancer. Carmen, who has already been through this, encourages her new friend to make a list of three things she always wanted to do but never dared, and to do them once she finished the treatment and without knowing the results. Sea (Silvia Alonso), Eva's best friend, and who has just been single, joins them. Together they rent a motorhome and embark on an unforgettable trip in which they will meet Toni (Save queen) and Manu (Borika Buika), which will help you finish your lists while putting your feelings upside down. This is the story of three brave and struggling women who, after living one of the most difficult moments of their lives, undertake a physical and emotional journey that will change their existence forever.

This is the synopsis of ‘The wish list’, the new film directed by Álvaro Díaz Lorenzo (‘Lord, give me patience’, ‘Los Japan’) which, after being released in the Official Section of the next edition of the Malaga Festival, will hit theaters next May 29 from the hand of A countercurrent.

Victoria Abril, María León and Silvia Alonso They lead the distribution of this drama with touches of comedy, whose rights have already been sold to Hollywood, even before its premiere in our country. With Salva Reina, Paco Tous, Boré BuikaMara Guil Y Andrés Velencoso, The film has been shot in Seville, Tarifa, Vejer and El Palmar (Cádiz) and in the Moroccan town of Asilah and the Sahara desert.