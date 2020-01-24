Poster, in scoop, of the new feature film by the director of ‘Cantábrico’

Share it:

After the success of ‘Guadalquivir’ and ‘Cantábrico’, which brought together more than 100,000 spectators, Joaquín Gutiérrez Acha go back to theaters next March 27th for, by the hand of Wanda Vision, close the trilogy about the Iberian nature with ‘Dehesa’. Produced by José María Morales, the film enters a unique forest in the world full of holm oaks, cork oaks and quejigos that, together, make up the battlefield in which the great herbivores face in coexistence with eagles, reptiles and predators with Amazing camouflages

Far from this hostility, the Dehesa also becomes, every year, a pleasant place for those who, from northern Europe, seek a warmer climate and the most precious food of the place: acorns. Acha's cameras follow species like the imperial eagle, the partridge, the culebrera, the Iberian lynx or the meloncillo in the tireless search for the prey that serve them as food. But, in this story, the human being also has his role and we will witness some of the agreements that the man signed with the forest, extracting his cork in exchange for giving him protection against fire.

Subtitled ‘The hiding place of the lynx’ – if in ‘Cantabrian’, the protagonist was the bear, here is the lynx – the film was shot over 26 months in the Pastures of Andalusia, Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla-León and Portugal and has the voice of Elsa Pinillos as narrator of the texts signed by Carlos de Hita. They produce La Dehesa Producciones AIE, Wanda Vision, Wanda Films and Ukbar Filmes and the script is signed by Gutiérrez Acha together with Claudia Clemente.