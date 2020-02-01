Poster, in scoop, of ‘Papicha, dreams of freedom’

Entertainment

January 31, 2020
Algeria, 1990s. Nedjma is a university student who tries that the events of the civil war that begin to happen around her do not prevent her from living a normal life, going out at night with her best friend Wassila and selling dresses made by her in the Disco bathrooms. While society becomes more conservative, she decides to fight for her freedom and independence by organizing a parade at the University with her friends.

The next March 20 will arrive at our cinemas, by the hand of BTeam Pictures, ‘Papicha, dreams of freedom’, a prime opera by Mounia Meddour who, after premiering at the Cannes Festival, won the Audience Award and Pilar Miró for Best Direction at the International Film Week in Valladolid.

Starring Lyna Khoudri, which we will see in the next Wes Anderson film, and Shirine Boutella, 'Papicha …', which has already been compared with 'Mustang' (Deniz Gamze Ergüven) and 'The Virgin Suicides' (Sofia Coppola) , opt for two César Awards: Best Opera Prima and Best Actress Revelation.

The film is based on the story of the director, who was born in Algeria and, with 18 years, moved to live in France because of the Algerian civil war. In France, it premiered on October 18, is still on the bill and has already been seen by almost half a million viewers becoming one of the most successful titles of the moment.

