Poster, exclusively, of the jewel that conquered Sundance

Risky, shocking, original, transgressive… Since it was presented at the Sundance Festival, ‘Monkeys’ it has become the most disconcerting title of recent times and, the next February 21st, will reach our cinemas by the hand of BTeam Pictures.

The tape, directed by Alejandro Landes and whose poster we present today exclusively, is set on top of an imposing mountain that, apparently, seems to host a summer camp. However, in that idyllic landscape where eight guerrilla children nicknamed ‘the monkeys’ live together under the watchful eye of a paramilitary sergeant. Their only mission is to take care of the doctor, an American woman whom they have taken hostage. When the goal begins to be jeopardized, trust between them will begin to be questioned.

‘The Lord of the Flies’, ‘The Heart of Darkness’ or ‘Apocalypse Now’ These are some of the works with which the film has been compared, which has gone through the San Sebastian Festival, the Berlinale, the BFI in London or the New Directors / New Films organized by MOMA. A hard reflection on the FARC in the incomparable environment of the jungle and that, after obtaining 31 prizes in competitions around the world, has become the highest grossing film of the year in Colombia.

They star Julianne Nicholson, Moisés Arias, Sofía Buenaventura, Julián Giraldo, Karen Quintero, Laura Castrillón, Deiby Rueda, Esneider Castro, Paul Cubides, Wilson Salazar and Jorge Román.